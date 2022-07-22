Kuching OCPD urges public not to take law into own hands following viral video of street justice

KUCHING (July 22): District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah urges the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands following an incident involving a group of men kicking a suspect allegedly involved in a vehicle theft.

“The two minutes 51 seconds’ video had been uploaded on Facebook by a user named ‘Boboi Sot’ and has caught the attention of the police last night,” said Ahsmon.

The suspect has been arrested and remanded for investigations under Section 379A of the Penal Code for theft of a motor vehicle between July 11 and 21, he said.

“The police will conduct a thorough investigation on the case including the incident where the suspect was kicked,” he said, while urging the public not to make any speculations on the case.

The video which has been shared more than 2,000 times showed a group of men cornering and questioning a suspect, which soon turned violent when the suspect was kicked several times on his head and neck.

It is also believed that the suspect is a person with special needs.