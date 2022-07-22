Lundu motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with pick-up truck

KUCHING (July 22): A 30-year-old motorcyclist died after he was involved in a head-on collision with a pick-up truck at Jalan Kampung Raso 2 around 2.30pm yesterday (July 21).

In a statement, Lundu police chief DSP Damataries Lautin identified the deceased as Rijes Nohian from Kampung Raso 2.

“It is believed that the deceased entered the lane of the oncoming pick-up truck at a double line section of the road,” said Damataries.

He added Rijes was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical worker.

The 44-year-old pick-up truck driver did not experience any physical injuries.

Rijes’ body has been transported to Lundu Hospital for further action, while both vehicles are currently at the district’s police headquarters.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.