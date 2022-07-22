Mall starts construction of KK Skybridge linkage

KOTA KINABALU (July 22): The connection linking Centre Point Sabah to the multi-million ringgit KK Skybridge is set to start construction and scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2022.

According to a statement from the mall management, the 400-meter long skybridge is meant to be a connecting walkway for the mall and the various commercial hubs — Api-Api Commercial Centre, Warisan Square Commercial Centre, Oceanus Waterfront Mall and Asia City.

“As we are already in the endemic stage and many restrictions have already been lifted, more tourists are expected to come and visit Sabah.

“The mall management believes that this is a good opportunity to complete the skybridge linkages which eventually will boost the tourism development for the state,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, temporary construction hoardings have been placed near the construction area at the Servay Premier’s loading bay.

The mall management apologizes for any traffic delays and inconvenience caused by the construction.

It urges that all e-hailing drivers and the public not to park at the construction area, especially during rush hours, in order to minimise traffic jams around the mall.

The mall management believes that the KK skybridge’s linkages will provide a convenient and safe route for people to enter the mall, as well to be protected from the sun and rain while walking to the mall from the other commercial hubs.

Besides that, the completion of the linkages can give a positive impact for the mall’s footfall since it is located within the center of the connection among the other commercial hubs.

In the statement, the mall management also stated that the KK Skybridge project is part of the government’s Skybridge Pedestrian Linkages and Traffic Improvement Works Project and the mall management will always support the government’s effort for the sake of the welfare and safety of the community.

Furthermore, the mall management has spent about RM19,000 on the preliminary planning and the consultation fee by Jurutera Perunding CKS for the KK Skybridge linkages construction project.

Additionally, First Priority Corporation would be the main contractor for the KK Skybridge linkages project. Whereas, the overall cost for the project is amounting to RM700,000, of which is wholly borne by the Mall Management (CPS Management Corporation).

Last year, the KK Skybridge was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, which was equipped with escalators, an elevator for the disabled and 20 air-conditioned retail kiosks.

The KK Skybridge project aims to provide a safe convenience for the public and also for the disabled to move around as it currently links Oceanus Shopping Mall, Api-Api Centre, and Asia City.

In conjunction with the mall’s 32nd anniversary this coming August, the mall has planned several events, which include the Cosmaniac Cosplay Showdown (Aug 6-7), Mobile Legends Bang Bang Champion (Aug 13-14), Pikachu Showcase (Aug 21-27) and Shop and Redeem: Free Lunch Bag (Sept 9-22).