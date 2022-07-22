Mechanism to enforce Water Resources Enactment

KOTA KINABALU (July 22): Sabah’s Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) is developing a mechanism to enforce the provision in the Water Resources Enactment relating to the permission to take water from water bodies.

When the enactment is enforced, the State government stands to collect RM17 million per annum in revenue.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that the implementation will certainly take into account the possible economic and social impact on various parties.

Speaking at the launch of the Sabah DID Strategic Organisation Plan at Shangri-La Tanjung Aru here on Friday, Jeffrey also said that DID will be enforcing the management provisions of river reserves such as rivers, lakes, coastlines, wetlands and aquifers, as well as develop a manual to monitor river morphology and ecosystem control activities in river and coastal reserves.

He said that DID had successfully developed three Integrated Catchment Management Plans for Moyog, Bandau, Bongon and Kinabatangan Rivers as well as establish the District Catchment Management Committee chaired by the District Officer to ensure that the state’s water resources are preserved and the impact of development on water-related disasters are reduced.

“The ministry and Sabah DID are often blamed each time there is flooding and erosion of riverbanks and beaches at districts involved in Sabah. I am confident that this matter has been taken into account in the Sabah DID Strategic Organisation Plan for the period 2021-2025 to ensure the necessary actions are taken to address any occurring problems,” he said.

He added that he hoped the Sabah DID Strategic Organisation Plan for 2021-2025 containing four main thrusts and 23 strategies will contribute to Sabah’s economic development ecosystem, in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya’s aspiration for the next five years.

The four strategic thrusts are empowering the management and engineering of water resources in an integrated manner to ensure food security, water and environmental sustainability based on the 1998 Sabah Water Resources Enactment; increase the value of water resources and identify alternative sources; strengthen and empower efficient and effective human resource management and organisation, in line with the implementation of Sabah Maju Jaya; and to strengthen the 1998 Sabah Water Resources policy and legislation by enhancing the effectiveness of water resources management with integrated implementation and enforcement of the provision relating to water resource through the development of relevant rules and guidelines.

Jeffrey said that although the 1998 Water Resource Enactment has been approved since 1998, not much can be seen in its enforcement.

“Among our problems that resulted from our failure to enforce the enactment are the neglect of river reserves, and disregard for land approval conditions that state river reserves cannot be disturbed.

Likewise, water catchments must be protected and the department should receive royalty payment from the operations of water hydro,” he said.

He also said that under the enactment, the department has the capacity to generate revenue in the management of water.

Also present at the event were Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Dr Mariana Tinggal and the director of Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) director, Waily Harim.