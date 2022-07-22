Meru Utama (VGI Airports) extends ads procurement deal with MAHB, bullish on recovery

SEPANG: Meru Utama (VGI Airports) Sdn Bhd today announced it has renewed a contract with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to bring in advertising for the airport operator amid a resurgence in the country’s air traffic.

Meru Utama (VGI Airports) director Aznur Azizuddin said the company aimed to generate more non-aeronautical revenue for MAHB’s network of airports including Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2, which would help develop income and jobs for ancillary industries.

“The last two years have been difficult for all industries, including tourism and media, because of the movement control order (MCO) and Covid-19 pandemic,” he said at Malaysia Airports Corporate Office, in Persiaran Korporat KLIA, Sepang.

“But we are confident that, going forward, there will be a lot of improvement in traffic and economic activity in airports.

“We are preparing ourselves to welcome domestic and international passengers with our state-of-the-art digital screens, which we have invested in and installed (at various locations in the airports).”

Aznur also thanked MAHB for maintaining its confidence in Meru Utama (VGI Airports) by signing the contract that will last for a period of three plus two years, extending their agreement for the previous seven plus three years.

Earlier this week, MAHB announced that a total of 20.25 million passengers passed through its airports in Malaysia over the first half of 2022, calling it a more than six-fold increase in passengers compared to the same period last year. — Malay Mail