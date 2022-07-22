Muscleman Buda hails Asian gold medals as ‘his gift to Sarawak’

KUCHING (July 22): Seasoned muscleman Buda Anchah has described the gold medals that he won at the recent 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in the Maldives, as ‘his gift to Sarawak’.

The 50-year-old was excellent in the Men’s Bodybuilding Up to 65kg category where he outflexed India’s Bichitra Nayak and Vietnam’s Tran Bao Quoc Vuong to respective second and third place.

He then earned his second gold medal from the Men’s Masters (Age 50-59 – Up to 80kg) category, where he outperformed the finalists from India, Suresh Kumar and Sarvanan Hariram.

“I am very happy today because it is Sarawak Independence Day, and this (two gold medals) is my best gift to Sarawak.

“My team-mates and I would like to convey our heartiest appreciation to those who have turned up today to welcome us.

“Our thanks also go to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Datuk Snowdan Lawan, SBBA (Sarawak Bodybuilding Association), SSC (Sarawak Sports Corporation) and all those who have been supporting us,” said Buda, who received a hero’s welcome at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) today, where more than 80 people turned up for the homecoming ceremony.

On what would be next for him, Buda said he would be gunning for more glory in the 13th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships that would take place in Phuket, Thailand from Dec 6 to 12 this year.

He also said for this meet, he would want to compete in the same categories that he won in Maldives.

“I intend to maintain my body weight at 65kg in order to compete in the world championships.

“After this, though, I shall be taking a two-week break before returning to my training routine,” said Buda, who hails from Sri Aman.

He arrived here late afternoon together with Philomena Dexclyn Siar, who placed fourth in the Senior Women’s Model Physique (Up to 168cm) category in Maldives.

Their team-mate Dr Malvern Abdullah, who bagged silver medals from the Men’s Bodybuilding Up to 60kg and Men’s Masters (Age 40-49 – Up to 80kg) categories, was still in Kuala Lumpur with his family.

Another Sarawakian, Azri Asmat Sefri, boarded a direct flight to Miri. The athlete competed in the Light Flyweight (Up to 55kg) category, but did not make it to the finals.

Amongst those in the welcoming party at the KIA this afternoon were Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng who is also SBBA president, his vice-president George Awi William who is also Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association chief, SSC sports development division manager Ahmad Rodzli Hashim, as well as a troupe from Gabungan Orang Asal Sarawak led by Peter John Jaban.

In his remarks, Wee said he was very proud of the state bodybuilders for their achievements in Maldives.

“I feel so proud to be SBBA president and I feel so proud that our bodybuilders have once again brought glory to Sarawak.

“Earlier, they also brought glory to Sarawak by bringing home the medals from the SEA Games this year.

“The two gold and two silver medals are truly the best gift for Sarawak in celebration of Sarawak Independence Day today,” he said.

On another matter, Wee also called upon more parties from the private sector to come forward and support Sarawak bodybuilders in their quest for excellence, by way of sponsorships.

“Being a serious bodybuilder is tough, and it is much harder now for them especially with the prices of food, oil and proteins continuing to rise,” he pointed out.