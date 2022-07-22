Over 100 join Sarawak Day fun ride at Bandong Walk

SIBU (July 22): More than 100 participants joined the Sarawak Day 2022 fun ride at Bandong Walk, Jalan Bandong here this morning.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah flagged off the event organised by the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Sibu Youth Wing and Goohet Cycling Club.

“We hope that activities like this can fuel the spirit of patriotism among the younger generation.

“At the same time, it reminds us of the struggle of our past leaders who fought for self-governance,” Fatimah told reporters.

On the Sarawak Day celebration tonight at the Sibu Indoor Stadium, she said various programmes and performances have been lined up to enliven the celebration.

This includes a short video of the history of the formation of Sarawak.

“In the special Sarawak Day celebration at the indoor stadium, we will show a special video, musical theatre by Rosli Dhoby, and many more.

“July 22 is very significant for us Sarawakians because on that day, governor Sir Alexander Waddell proclaimed self-government for Sarawak and handed over the government to the supreme council of Sarawak.

“This will also be featured in a special video tonight,” she said.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, as well as Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg are among those expected to attend.