Over 1,000 attend Sarawak Day do at Bung Orad in Bau

BAU (July 22): More than 1,000 people from various organisations and ethnic groups attended a Sarawak Day celebration at Bung Orad here this morning.

The celebration began as early as 9am when participants donning their traditional costumes started to fill the grounds of Bung Orad.

The light rain that occurred did not dampen the spirits of the participants singing ‘Fairland Sarawak’ and the state anthem ‘Ibu Pertiwiku’, while both the Crown flag and Sarawak flag were raised at around 10am.

Visitors were in for a treat as the event also featured Bidayuh traditional dance from Simpok Cultural Troupe, Kuntau performances and traditional music.

The event reached its climax when a total of 59 pigeons were released to symbolise freedom.

Among the invited guests at the event were STAR Sabah information chief Jalumin Bayogoh who represented Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Sarawak Association for People’s Aspiration (Sapa) president Dominique Ng and the organising committee chairman Anthony David.

Speaking at the event, Anthony said the meaning of Sarawak’s independence should continue with the spirit of unity among Sarawakians, adding that the meaning of independence can be seen in various perspectives and not just being free from colonisation.

Meanwhile, Jalumin in his speech called on Sarawakians to take advantage of the title of independence enjoyed by the state through Sarawak Day.

“Continue this spirit because you already have this title. Use this independence wisely,” he added.