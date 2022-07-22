Sabah Ports to introduce more services following marine unit’s launch

KOTA KINABALU (July 22): Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd (SPSB), which today launched a marine unit to improve its offshore and onshore services as well as efficiency, is expected to introduce services such as harbour tug, pilotage and towage in the near future.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the marine unit will support SPSB’s business through the provision of ancillary marine services and marine advisory.

“A one-stop centre has been set up to centralise processes, thus creating convenience as well as value for customers. This direction is in line with upgrading the ports services to better serve the industry by offering enhanced and integrated marine solutions,” he told reporters after officiating the launch ceremony today.

The marine unit’s scope will include hydrography and navigational aids, marine traffic control, and marine fleets.

Its key projects since being established last year include structuring a team of marine traffic controllers to operate a Vessel Traffic Monitoring & Information Systems (VTMIS) in collaboration with the Sabah Ports Authority and Sabah Ports and Harbour Department, said Bung Moktar, who is also the state Works Minister.

The unit, he said, has also been instrumental in the success of SPSB’s maiden entry into liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operations by providing marine support services after SPSB was appointed as the main service provider for Petronas’ first LNG bunkering operations in Sabah.

Bung Moktar said the marine unit has set up the Kota Kinabalu Port Offshore Gateway, which provides oil and gas players with a base facility at Kota Kinabalu Port.

“SPSB also sees an opportunity to leverage on Sandakan’s strategic position between Australia and East Asia by providing ancillary marine services to vessels plying this busy route,” he said.

Bung Moktar said in view of the Sapangar Bay Container Port (SBCP) expansion, the unit’s establishment is timely in order to cater for the expected increase of volume, upsizing of ships and transhipment activities once the initial phase of the SBCP expansion is completed.

“The marine unit will facilitate the docking and undocking of ships. It will offer an edge and appeal to foreign vessels,” he said.

A total of RM1.03 billion has been allocated for the mega SBCP project, which includes increasing the current jetty length from 500 metres to 1 km to allow for more vessels to berth.

Terminal handling capacity will also be expanded from 500,000 20-ft equivalent units (TEUs) to 1.25 million TEUs.

SPSB, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suria Capital Holdings Bhd, took over the management of all port operations from Sabah Ports Authority on Sept 1, 2004. – Bernama