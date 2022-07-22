Sarikei, Tanjung Manis areas to experience water supply interruption

SARIKEI (July 22): Most areas in Sarikei and Tanjung Manis will experience a water supply interruption from 10pm on Monday (July 25) to 3am on Tuesday (July 26).

According to a Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) statement, the water supply interruption is to enable planned upgrading works on the existing supply system during the period.

“The upgrading works to be carried out by a contractor involves connection of new pipes at Bayong Water Treatment Plant,” the statement said.

Water supply to residential areas along Jalan Repok, Kampung Seberang Sarikei, Taman Susur Jambu, and residential areas along Jalan Pasi Selidap, Sarikei, as well as in Tanjung Manis, Kampung Belawai, Kampung Rajang, Kampung Jerijeh, Serdeng, Semalau, and Bekakong would be interrupted during the period.

JBALB advised residents in the affected areas to collect enough water for use during the stated interruption period.