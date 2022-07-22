Sibu cops seize drugs worth RM91,700 during two raids

SIBU (July 22): Police here have picked up two suspects for alleged possession of drugs totalling 628.92 grams worth RM91,700 during two separate raids.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said in the first case, a 25-year-old suspect was arrested from a hotel at Jalan Pahlawan at 11.35pm on July 20.

“An inspection conducted found him in possession of a large transparent plastic package containing crystal powder believed to be methamphetamine,” he told a press conference today.

He said the drugs weighing about 52.72 grams were worth approximately RM5,270.

On July 21, he said police detained a 43-year-old suspect from Jalan Tiong Hua at around 10.30pm.

He said the raid found the suspect was in possession of five transparent plastic packets containing a white powder suspected to be ketamine.

“The estimated gross weight is 576.20 grams worth about RM86,430,” he said.

Zulkipli added both suspects will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

The Section provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and not less than 15 strokes of the rotan.