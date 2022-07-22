Small group gathers for Sapa’s Sarawak Day do at Padang Merdeka

KUCHING (July 22): A small group gathered at Padang Merdeka here this morning for the Sarawak Association for Peoples’ Aspiration (Sapa) Sarawak Day event.

About 20 turned up for a simple flag raising ceremony, involving an old Sarawak flag and the present state colours.

The attendees also sang ‘Fair Land Sarawak’, which was the state anthem from 1946 to 1973.

Sapa president Dominique Ng defended the use of the old Sarawak flag and anthem, asserting they were used until Malaysia was formed.

“Some people are trying to say that ‘No, you can’t fly the old flag, you can’t sing the old song.’ This is nonsense.

“People who do not know the history of Sarawak will tell you this,” he said.

Thanking the police for the permission to hold the gathering at Padang Merdeka, Ng said it was the site where the Sarawak Independence Day movement started and Sapa would continue to hold the event there.

He also said the association had originally planned a bigger celebration in Bau today but had faced problems from the authorities.