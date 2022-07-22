Three injured after hatchback rear-ends trailer truck in Kuching

KUCHING (July 22): The driver of a hatchback and his two passengers were injured after the car rear-ended a trailer truck at Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping around 1.34am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said members of the public managed to pull all three out of the damaged vehicle prior to the arrival of firefighters at the scene.

The driver and one passenger were brought to Sarawak General Hospital in a Ministry of Health ambulance, while the second passenger was brought to hospital by Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services’ ambulance.

All three victims were given first aid prior to being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

At the scene were Batu Lintang fire station personnel, who also cleaned up any accident debris and oil spills for the safety of road users.