Tiang commends restaging of Borneo Cultural Festival

SIBU (July 22): Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang commended Sibu folk for restaging the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

“The Sibu BCF is one of our landmark festivals and best known cultural, tourism event that is much anticipated,” he said at BCF’s official opening in the Chinese Pavilion Night on Thursday.

Also present were SMC Chairman Clarence Ting, his deputy Bujang Abdul Majid, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and councilor Ling Hua Wee.

“The festival has been held 13 times since 2002 and we are glad to enjoy the shows at BCF again. SMC has come up with lots of interesting line-ups and programmes to showcase the talents of Sibu folk despite the council chairman’s earlier reservations about holding the festival this year.

“Well done to the councilors who decided to push ahead,” he said.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of a short film ‘48 Hours Sibu Raiders’ featuring Malaysia supermodel Amber Chia as the host sharing her experience touring Sibu.

Tiang mentioned that during his recent trip accompanying Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to Singapore, he had met the person in charge of Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) who also hails from Sibu and told him about this short film to introduce Sibu to Singapore and the world.