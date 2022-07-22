Tiong: This year’s Sarawak Day more meaningful as S’wak now recognised as equal partner in federation

KUCHING (July 22): This year’s Sarawak Day certainly carries a new and different meaning as compared to previous years because Sarawak is now recognised as an equal partner in the Federation of Malaysia, said Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said the constitutional amendments based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) passed at the Dewan Rakyat last Dec 14 means Sarawak is no longer a mere federal state but now has a degree of autonomy.

“Riding on this exciting wave, we must stride forward with confidence. Perhaps the pace of Sarawak’s infrastructure development and fight for autonomy was held back in the past and we dared not dream too big nor too far forward.

“The original intentions of defending the dignity of the Sarawak people make the task of revising a few specific words a very tricky one. What we are fighting for must reflect the expectations of the Sarawak people as it will affect many and benefit many over the coming generations.

“Only with the foresight for future trends can we have the courage to guide Sarawak forward,” he said in his Sarawak Day message.

He said that in every state assembly, Sarawak elected representatives have always been “Sarawak First” in putting the people’s livelihood and welfare as paramount concerns, often raising points for debates.

He pointed out this year’s Sarawak State Assembly continues to introduce forward-looking bills, setting a national precedent, and allowing Sarawak to truly control her own destiny.

“Today’s priority is to improve the quality of Sarawak’s infrastructure and her people’s living standards. Only with a sound infrastructure environment can Sarawak’s development blueprint be pieced together, while making the direction of progress clearer,” he said.

He also said even as the situation in the world changes rapidly, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)’s principles have remained the same, to be the strongest defender and supporter of the Sarawak people and to build a better home for everyone to live in and work in peace and contentment.

“At the same time, we are committed to improving the well-being and fortifying the rights of the Sarawak people.

“I want the people to walk freely on the fertile Bornean rainforest soil without worries under the care of the GPS, and continue to sing joyful songs to honour their homeland, Sarawak,” added Tiong, who is also Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president.

As such, he said Sarawakians can look forward to celebrating Sarawak Day on July 22 year after year filled with gratitude for the stability and harmony in their homeland.