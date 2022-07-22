Value our harmony, unity, Wong reminds Sarawakians

KUCHING (July 22): The state’s harmony and unity in diversity must be practised and protected as Sarawakians come together to celebrate Sarawak Day today (July 22), said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu president said they must always remember this special occasion and recognise the sacrifices and contributions of patriots.

“Our flag, our pride, is more than just cloth and ink. It is a recognised symbol that stands for freedom and liberty. It is the history of our country, and it is marked by the blood of those who died defending it.

“May we be humbly reminded – that patriotism is more than waving the Sarawak flag. Patriotism is a continuous process, a way of life, in striving for a better Fairland Sarawak in righteousness, courage and strength.

“Like charity, patriotism begins at home. Home is where the heart is. Patriotism goes beyond a mere slogan. It is closely intertwined with our ideals for the future of the country, and our lives with the fate of the country,” he said in his Sarawak Day message yesterday.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman asserted that Sarawakians must be free not because they claim freedom, but because they practise it to be passed on to generations to come.

He said the responsibility as patriotic Sarawakians is to address the inequalities and injustices that linger, and Sarawakians must secure their birth-right freedom for each and every individual of Fairland Sarawak.

“The essence and gem of Sarawak which really unite us, is not ethnicity, or nationality or religion – it is our Sarawak’s unadulterated acceptance way of life epitomised by our harmony and unity in diversity.”

Wong said Sarawakians may come from humble circumstances and still do great things.

“May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right,” he pointed out.

In the face of change and challenges, he said Sarawakians who love this fairland can embrace them to bring Sarawak to greater heights of progress and development, with a oneness of purpose, in the pursuit of shared prosperity for all.

According to him, these are noble ideals worth pursuing and realising, that the life of a country is secure only while unity, honesty, truthfulness, virtuousness and bravery prevail.

He said Sarawak is no exception as it expects its loyal sons to be the embodiment of these qualities to zealously guard, protect and defend its honour, liberty and dignity.

“We will stand by the right, we will stand by the truth, we will live, we will die for the red, yellow and black as in ‘Agi Idup, Agi Ngelaban’.

“Ask not what Sarawak can do for us, but what we can do for Sarawak. United under one flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one country!

“Fairland Sarawak – Happy Sarawak Day!” he added.