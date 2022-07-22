Warisan MPs not satisfied with outcome of briefing on Sulu sultanate claim

KOTA KINABALU (July 22): Parti Warisan MPs have expressed their dissatisfaction with the closed door briefing on the issue of the self-proclaimed Sulu sultanate heirs’ claims, which they believed were incomplete.

Sepanggar MP Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said, after hearing Thursday’s briefing, he believed there was still a need for the issue of the Sulu sultanate heirs’ claims to be debated in Parliament.

“Honestly speaking, we are not satisfied (with the briefing) because many questions we raised were not answered, maybe because of the time factor.

“That is why we stated that there should be a debate and as a member of Parliament, I want to state here to the government that we know our limits.

“In such a case like this, we as members of Parliament are not stupid to ask the government to reveal our strategy to fight (the Philippines).

“Our aim is to give an impression to the Philippine government that Sabah is a sovereign region within Malaysia so, never interfere with our sovereignty, that is actually our motive,” he said upon his arrival at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) today.

Mohd Azis, who is also Parti Warisan Wira Chief said debates in Parliament would allow the country to send a clear message to the Philippine government about Malaysia’s stance on the issue of the claim.

He said if the Philippine government openly voices this matter as if they do not respect Malaysia’s sovereignty, then why does Parliament feel it is wrong to defend the sovereignty of this country.

“What we want is for our 222 members of Parliament, regardless of political parties, to speak up and tell the Philippine government that Sabah is a sovereign region within Malaysia.

“We want to hear the unanimous voice of members of Parliament to express our position on this issue. Any claims against the Sabah region could jeopardise our diplomatic relations,” he said.

He added that the explanation by Attorney General Tan Sri Idris Harun only related to the series of events and the history of the claim.

He said the heirs of Sultan of Sulu had already known its history, that was why this issue needed to be debated because in the Philippine’s presidential debate, they openly voiced the claim of Sabah which they claimed was part of their territory.

Mohd Azis said the time has come for the government to think of a strategy to place a military camp on the east coast of Sabah which often faces threats from the Philippines and Indonesia.

He said all Warisan MPs want the government to focus on locating military camps along the east coast of Sabah, as anything could happen in the future.

“At least if there is an attack on the east coast, Malaysia is ready,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis said debating on the issue does not mean they recognise the issue.

“However, if we repeatedly state that we do not recognise, it will not solve this issue. I therefore hope to get a positive reaction from yesterday’s briefing session so that this issue can be debated in Parliament,” she said.

A close door briefing session was held Thursday night for MPs regarding the issue of the heirs of the Sulu sultanate.

The briefing was attended by Idris Harun, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and other MPs.