243 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 243 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with almost all under Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said there was one patient each under Category 3 and Category 4.

“Twenty out of 27 districts in Sabah recorded new infections in the past 24 hours.

“Meanwhile, six districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu 90 cases, Penampang 33, Putatan 26, Sandakan 14 and Papar 12” he said.

He also said 14 districts recorded single digit on Saturday, while Kunak, Lahad Datu, Pitas, Semporna, Tambunan and Telupid did not record any new cases.

With Kalabakan recording a new case recently, Sabah is currently having at least one active case in every district.