Abdul Karim: GPS ‘always ready’ for GE15

SIBU (July 23): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has no issue with whether the next General Election is called this year or next year, as it is always prepared for polls, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister pointed out the GPS election machinery had just gone through the state election last year.

He was responding to a question about whether or not the timing of the 15th General Election (GE15) was significant to the coalition, following Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s statement that the best time to hold the next GE would be October or early November this year.

“Timing does not matter to us.

“Not to say I am being arrogant down here that we will win handsomely, but we can feel the pulse of the people. We have felt it before, during the last state election. I think we are also feeling it now, especially when we celebrate Sarawak Day. We can feel Sarawakians, whether Chinese, Dayak, Malay, Melanau — we are all in consensus.

“We feel very much happy — ‘Satu Sarawak’ — and that kind of feeling normally will be reflected in the votes also,” Abdul Karim told reporters after officiating the Mysed Extreme Game Challenge at the Sibu Active Youth Space today.

On Mohamad Hasan’s statement, Abdul Karim said the prerogative of holding the next general election rests on the Prime Minister and the Agong.

“Whether it is going to be in October, November or even early next year, it all depends. Definitely, the one entrusted to do it will definitely make a lot of calculations. Whether the Election Commission (EC) is well-prepared to organise it nationwide because it is not going to be like a by-election.

“It is going to be a nationwide election. It will take a lot more effort — whether the police are prepared for it, whether the election officers have been given the training… All those have to be taken into account,” he said.

The current parliamentary term is set to expire only next year. The last general election was held on May 9, 2018.

Abdul Karim noted the next general election must be held within 60 days after the expiry of the current term.

“It must be held within July or August next year. But normally, whoever is the government, they won’t wait until right at the last minute.

“They will have the election probably one year or six months before (the expiry of the parliamentary term). So it can be at the end of this year or early next year,” he opined.

He reiterated that for Sarawak, GPS will always be prepared.

“Our machinery is already quite oiled. Apart from that, the EC in Sarawak has gone through that process last year.

“So, they are quite well-prepared. You can use the same people to conduct it but we are not too sure about West Malaysia.

“So that is where most of the things need to be looked into — to be oiled and polished is West Malaysia.”

Mohamad Hasan had reportedly said having GE15 in those months would allow the budget to be tabled earlier.

Also present at the event today were Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development I Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, acting permanent secretary to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Nancy Jolhi, Sarawak Extreme Sports Association (Sesa) president Nik Suhaily and political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi.