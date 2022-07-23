APM Miri catch cobra in house cupboard

MIRI (July 23): The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) caught a cobra inside a cupboard of a house at Jalan Tai Foo here on Friday night.

According to APM Miri officer-in-charge Captain (PA) Usman Harto, a team of personnel were despatched to the house after receiving a distress call at 8.08pm.

“When the team reached the house, the owner told them she had heard something fall in the kitchen and went to check on it.

“She was surprised when she saw a black-coloured snake inside the cupboard.

“Because she was scared of the reptile, she contacted APM Miri for assistance,” said Usman.

He said the cobra was one-metre long.

The operation ended at 8.23pm.