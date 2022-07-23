APM Miri saves cat trapped on tree

MIRI (July 23): Personnel from Miri Civil Defence (APM Miri) yesterday rescued a cat that had been trapped on a tree at the compound of Miri Hospital for three days since Wednesday.

Officer in charge of APM Miri, Captain (PA) Usman Harto, said it sent a team of personnel to check on the feline after receiving a call from a member of the public at 3.26pm.

“Upon arriving there, the team found a cat trapped on the tree which is about 14 feet from the ground.

“The cat was later successfully brought down,” he said.

The operation ended at 4.27pm.