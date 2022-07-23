Awg Tengah attends briefing with New York’s city planning dept

KUCHING (July 23): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan attended a briefing and technical discussion with New York City’s Department of City Planning Climate and Sustainability Planning director Michael Marella in New York, United States of America.

According to a statement from the Deputy Premier’s Office, Marella shared the department’s knowledge, experience, guidelines and policies in managing city governance from the aspects of the planning process, land use zoning including coastal areas, waterfront and urban renewal around New York.

Marella also gave a technical briefing regarding the New York Comprehensive Waterfront Plan and the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) prepared by the department as a reference and benchmark for the preparation of guidelines and policies for coastal development and urban renewal in Sarawak towards sustainable urban development in line with international standards

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development II, informed his ministry is now working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in preparation of the Sarawak Biodiversity Masterplan, which is at the implementation stage, as well as the State Urban Development Policy, which is currently evaluating the proposal paper.

He said the collaboration with UNDP will help update the existing urban renewal policy namely the Sarawak State Urban Renewal Implementation Guidelines to be in line with the Sarawak Post Covid Development Strategy 2030 and the New Urban Agenda, UN Habitat at the international level.

He also shared information with the New York City Planning Department on several of the state government’s initiatives in obtaining international recognition under Unesco, among which are the Mulu National Park and Niah National Park soon to be listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site and the Sarawak Delta Geopark, which has been recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark.

The delegation to New York was also invited to a luncheon by the Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the United Nations in New York Dato Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

Also present were officials from the Consulate General of Malaysia in New York, Malaysian Investment Development Authority and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation in New York.