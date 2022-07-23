Batu Niah Lions Club, Miri Wishesland plant 50 saplings

MIRI (July 23): The Batu Niah Lions Club and Wishesland Miri planted 50 saplings in a tree planting activity on July 22 as an initiative towards environmental sustainability.

The green campaign was conducted at the latter’s centre in Piasau camp and the trees serve to beautify the centre’s surroundings.

According to Batu Niah Lions Club president Andy Jong, the campaign is an effort to raise awareness among the public as well as people with disabilities so they too can contribute to environmental sustainability.

“Our environment is more than a background — it is our home. Lions Club of Batu Niah is committed to caring for it as part of its commitment to strengthen the relationship with the community and the environment.

“Our strategic objective is to protect and restore the environment and improve the well-being of the society,” Jong said.

He pointed that Lions Club International, with over 47,000 clubs and 1.4 million members worldwide, has served over 300 countries and regions around the globe, focusing on the environment, hunger, disease and health.

“The environment is a major concern for communities and people around the world. (In) the last century, the world has lost over 80 per cent of its original forests which provide a source of livelihood, protection from natural disasters and absorb carbon dioxide emissions which lead to global warming.

“With that being said, Lions have the opportunity to bring attention to the environment and show the strength of our worldwide network in a special ‘Protecting our Environment Centennial Service Challenge’ — with protecting the environment as one of the five projects clubs can carry out as part of the challenge,” he said.

Jong also called for more collaboration on environmental awareness programmes with local communities.