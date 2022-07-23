Only fully-vaxxed foreigners allowed entry into Brunei from Aug 1

MIRI (July 23): The government of Brunei will only allow foreigners including Malaysians who have at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to enter or transit the country.

Brunei’s Covid-19 Steering Committee, in an official media statement forwarded by the Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin to the local media here today, stated that the updated regulations for cross-border activities will take effect once Brunei reopens its border on August 1.

“Foreign nationals who want to enter Brunei are also encouraged to get a booster dose to maintain peace, security and well-being of all parties.

“The conditions for travelling out and in, through land and sea control posts, are to follow the current conditions of travel by air, which is to have full vaccination; to obtain Travel Medical Insurance that covers treatment for Covid-19 before leaving the country (for citizens and permanent residents of Brunei) and to fill in the Arrival Declaration Form (ADF) before entering or returning to this country,” said the statement.

The committee also assured that it will continue to monitor the current situation of the Covid-19 in the country, in addition to ensuring that all the control measures imposed are appropriate, in order to maintain the safety of the public.

Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, led the Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) to visit Sungai Tujuh Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex to see preparations made there before starting to receive foreign visitors from Brunei.

Both Malaysia and Brunei have agreed to keep the border between the two countries open from 6am to 6pm daily.

Brunei’s Covid-19 Steering Committee has also advised the public to visit the Prime Minister’s website at www.pmo.gov.bn/travelportal or to contact the travel hotline 120 during office hours or via email at travelapplication@jpm.gov.bn.