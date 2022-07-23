CMS files suit against former exec director, five others for alleged breaches of fiduciary duties

KUCHING (July 23): Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS) has filed a suit against its former executive director Datuk Syed Ahmad Alwee Alsree and five others for alleged breaches of fiduciary duties in the construction of a plant in Samalaju, Bintulu, according to a news report.

Business publication, The Edge, in a report on Thursday cited a bourse filing by CMS which said the suit was filed in the High Court here by the group and its wholly-owned subsidiary Samalaju Industries Sdn Bhd.

Besides Syed Ahmad, the others named in the suit are CMS former chief financial officer Syed Hizam Alsagoff, former chief executive officer Goh Chii Bing, former non-executive director Datuk Isaac Lugun and former group general counsel Ling Koah Wi, and Samalaju Industries former senior general manager Goh Chii Yew.

The six defendants were alleged to have breached the fiduciary duties owed to the group and Samalaju Industries with regards to the development of the integrated phosphate additives plant, the report said.

CMS is reportedly seeking a court declaration that the defendants are jointly and severally liable to the group for their breaches in fiduciary and statutory duties.

The group is also said to be claiming special damages of over RM52 million, general damages, and any other relief the court deems fit.

“The defendants were regarded as the trustees and are expected to protect the interest of CMS and Samalaju Industries and not to place themselves in the position of conflict. CMS and Samalaju Industries contend that the defendants have either jointly or severally committed various breaches of the fiduciary duties owed to CMS and Samalaju Industries,” the group reportedly said.

The report also said CMS had filed a suit against Malaysian Phosphate Additives (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd former managing director Lim Lee Wan for alleged breaches of fiduciary duties owed to the development of the phosphate additives plant.

The group said in the report that Lim failed to “act diligently and honestly” in the best interest of MPAS.

MPAS was formed as a joint venture in 2013 by Samalaju Industries and Malaysian Phosphate Additives Sdn Bhd for the purpose of building the plant in Samalaju.

“However, due to a lack of due diligence undertaken, CMS incurred RM67.57 million in losses (as at Sept 26, 2021), according to a special review report by appointed consultant KPMG Management & Risk Consulting Sdn Bhd,” reported The Edge.

Last year, CMS appointed KPMG to conduct a special review on certain projects in associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures from 2011 to 2020 in light of an allegation of possible financial mismanagement in relation to the group’s investments and operations.

The consultant reportedly found that there was a lack of due diligence and stakeholder management on the joint venture partner’s risk of the integrated phosphate additives plant project, and the reporting structures by management to the board were not adhered to and compiled within the project.

KPMG reportedly added that there was a lack of monitoring on hedging transactions by the board of an associate company for a certain project, which led to losses owing to adverse currency exchange movements.