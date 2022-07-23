Council mulls turning cycling into annual event in Sibu

SIBU (July 23): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is considering making the increasingly popular cycling activity in Sibu as an annual event starting next year.

Its chairman Clarence Ting said he was serious about the matter as it promotes a healthy lifestyle.

“We are happy, especially during the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF), that Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong is able to organise this and with great participation.

“I think we should encourage more activities like this,” he told reporters after flagging off the Sarawak Day Cycling 2022 at Dataran Tuanku Bujang Phase II here today.

He added there were about 187 participants joining the cycling activity.

According to Ting, he agreed with SUPP Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong’s proposal to make the activity an annual event.

“I think a lot of people have a bicycle but only keep them at home. They should come out and cycle and do this exercise more often.

“For us, cycling is now more of a recreational activity and I hope more people will participate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wong suggested the cycling activity next year be named the Rejang River Happy Cycling.

“As a start, we hope it will become a local event and then turn into an international event that will attract participants from abroad. There are many beautiful sceneries that can be seen through this activity.

“For example, maybe next year we will cycle from Sibu to Song and after that from Sibu to Kapit, Sibu to Bintangor and Sibu to Sarikei. Next year, we will also make this event even more challenging,” he said.

Wong also hoped more people will participate once it becomes an annual SMC event.