Eight undocumented migrants in Bau ordered to go back to home country

KUCHING (July 23): Eight undocumented immigrants were ordered to return to their home country after they were found in the jungle in Bau around 11.45am yesterday.

In this regard, the First Infantry Division said none of the immigrants had any valid travelling documents when checked by the soldiers.

“The foreigners are all men, aged between 23 and 45.

“No illegal items were found on the eight men amongst their personnel belongings, which included smartphones and cash totalling to 2,706,209 Indonesian rupiah (RM802).

“We believe that they could have entered the country by using one of the ‘jalan tikus’ (illegal routes) through the jungle,” said the First Infantry Division in a statement yesterday.

After a police report was lodged at the Bau District police headquarters, the eight men were ordered to return to their own country at 12.40pm.

“We, the armed forces, will continue to safeguard the nation’s borders to deter any form of border crimes and also to stop the spread of Covid-19,” said the First Infantry Division.