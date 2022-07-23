KL police block Turun protesters from marching to Dataran Merdeka

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): A crowd of over 100 people who are protesting against rising prices were blocked by police outside of the Sogo shopping mall here as they attempted to march towards Dataran Merdeka.

The group that calls itself the Turun Movement consists of mainly student groups were unable to move further as they approached Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (Jalan TAR) where police formed several layers of blockade for over 1km on the road.

Turun Malaysia committee member Amir Ab Hadi told the crowd to not be afraid and march forward although they were blocked by the police.

“Don’t be afraid, come closer,” the crowd was told as the police pushed back on the protesters who were moving towards Jalan TAR.

Other demands made include the deduction of ministers’ salaries and address the issue of food security. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME