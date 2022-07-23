Malaysian fugitive businessman’s Thai visa revoked, awaiting deportation

BANGKOK (July 23): Malaysian fugitive businessman Teow Wooi Huat’s visa has been revoked and is awaiting deportation by the Thai authorities.

Sadao Police Superintendent Pol Col Bunthaeng Laocharoen told Bernama that the 55-year-old Teow, founder of MBI Group International, has been handed over to the Immigration police in Songkhla and later transferred to Suan Plu Immigration Office in Bangkok.

Bunthaeng refuted media reports that Teow was arrested in southern province of Songkhla yesterday on charges relating to money laundering in connection with online gambling venture in Danok, Sadao.

“Teow is on the Interpol Red Notice list and he was called in to be informed that his visa has been revoked. He will not be charged in Thailand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong told Bernama that Teow would be deported.

On where where he will be deported to, Achayon just said: “Now, it’s under consideration on immigration procedure.” Media reported that Teow, who is dubbed Jho Low 2, in reference to another Malaysian fugitive businessman, Low Taek Jho, linked to the 1MDB scandal, had fled to Dannok in Sadao in 2020. Bangkok Post reported that Teow founded MBI Group, which operates an entertainment complex, including a resort at Thailand-Malaysia border town Danok.

Teow built a business empire from elaborate investment schemes, luring investors from China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Macau.

In 2017, Teow had been initially arrested by the Thai Narcotics Suppression Bureau on drug charges, however he fled Songkhla and managed to escape capital punishment.

In 2019, the Malaysian authorities froze 91 bank accounts with RM177 million linked to MBI Group International.

Bank Negara had flagged the company for allegedly operating a dubious financial scheme. – Bernama