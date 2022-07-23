MHC urges MPs to back Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill

KUCHING (July 23): The Malaysian Health Coalition (MHC) is calling on all MPs to support the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill, and the people to rally behind the government in enforcing a law prohibiting the sale of tobacco and vape products to those born in 2005 and later to protect future generations.

In a statement today, MHC said the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey provided data on the smoking behaviour in teenagers, whereby 11.6 per cent were cigarette smokers, 7.5 per cent e-cigarette users and overall 15.6 per cent of all teenagers aged 15-19 were using a tobacco product.

“This is alarming because we know the harmful implications tobacco products have on the health of our population. If enacted, the Bill will protect those born after 2005 from the harm of tobacco and smoking products,” said the coalition.

MHC asserted that the government must demonstrate the same strong political will demonstrated through Covid-19 restrictions when weighing personal liberties and public health to ensure long-term health benefits to the people.

“It is no doubt a challenging proposal to make, but we must do it for the sake of our children,” stressed MHC.

MHC said the Ministry of Health (MoH) must convey appropriate information on Bill to the people and address concerns to set the record straight.

While declaring its support for the Bill, MHC said the MoH must carefully manage public opinion and actively engage relevant parties such as non-governmental organisations to empower the public to choose communal health over individual temporary pleasure.

“After the smoking ban at all food and beverage outlets in 2020 was enacted, there was a period when people obeyed the ban.

“However, smokers were present in large numbers in the immediate aftermath of the Movement Control Order,” pointed out the coalition.

MHC said strict enforcement must be consistent in order for the Bill to be successful and the government must clearly lay out the enforcement steps and communicate properly so that the public would be aware of it.

The coalition believed that proper enforcement will address the allegation that the Bill, if enacted later, will increase trade in illicit cigarettes.

For instance, MHC said the MoH should work together with the Customs Department under the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to coordinate efforts in combating the trade of illegal tobacco products.