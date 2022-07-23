Miri MP files police report against Najib over Sulu heirs claim

MIRI (July 23): Miri MP Dr Michael Teo has lodged a police report against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the alleged negligence in handling the Sulu Sultanate heirs’ claim on Sabah.

In the report, Dr Teo said due to Najib’s negligence, the country is now facing claims amounting to RM6.75 billion.

“This claim was made following Najib’s decision to stop annual payments (as required by a previous agreement) in 2013.

“Supposedly, if he was not negligent in carrying out his duties as the prime minister, he should have taken all measures to stop and deal with the matter after the payments were stopped,” he said.

He added the notice of the summons action was sent to Najib’s administration on Nov 2, 2017 while he was still the prime minister.

“As concerned Malaysian citizens, we call on the authorities to investigate Najib under the existing Criminal Code (Act 574) and regulations binding on a civil servant while in service such as Article 132 (Public Service) and Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 under the Federal Constitution (P.U.A 395) to determine the elements of negligence allegedly committed by Najib in addressing this issue,” he said.

Accompanying Dr Teo in lodging the report were a few members from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri branch.