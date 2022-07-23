National athletes Nigel Ng, Shinozuka emerge champions of Desaru Coast Triathlon

KOTA TINGGI (July 23): Two national athletes, Nigel Ng Kar Kean and Mayumi Shinozuka, made the country proud when they topped the men’s and women’s events respectively at the 5150 Desaru Coast Triathlon event, near here, this morning.

Ng, 19, who represented the country in the 2022 Hanoi SEA Games, won the challenge of three race disciplines, namely swimming 1.5 kilometres, cycling 40 kilometres and running 10 kilometres with a time of two hours and 18 minutes, for the male category aged 18 to 24 years while Shinozuka, 21, completed the three challenges in two hours and 36 minutes, for women in the same category.

Ng when met after the race said overall he was satisfied with his performance as he had a good start.

“I started in a good position for the swim and began to widen the gap with cycling.

“Generally I am satisfied with the performance for this event. My preparations in the past two months have paid off,” said the athlete who finished 12th at the 2022 Hanoi SEA Games.

Shinozuka who participated in the extreme sports event as a platform to maintain her fitness, took the seventh spot at the Hanoi SEA Games.

“I didn’t set any targets, however, I am satisfied to have finished first. I want to make sure my fitness level is at its best,” she said.

Meanwhile, the male 25 to 29 years category, was won by national athlete Chong Yoong Thiang in two hours and 19 minutes, while the women’s category went to Spanish athlete Soraya Camarena Villar with a time of two hours and 55 minutes.

The Desaru Coast Sprint Triathlon event, which involves three racing disciplines, namely swimming 750 meters, cycling 20 kilometres and running five kilometres, was won by Bryce Chong of Singapore with a time of one hour and six minutes for the men’s category, while the women’s section went to national athlete Nuraina Naziha Mohamad Nazim who clocked one hour and 33 minutes.

The 5150 Desaru Coast Triathlon event which took place at 7am today involved a total of 357 athletes and the Desaru Coast Sprint Triathlon attracted 108 participants. – Bernama