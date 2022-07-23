National Unity Minister: Semarak Unity Committee to be set up at state, district level

KOTA TINGGI (July 23): The Ministry of National Unity plans to expand the setting up of the Semarak Unity Committee to the states so that more unity-related activities related could be held to fuel the spirit of unity among the Malaysian Family (Keluarga Malaysia).

Its minister, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said since Keluarga Malaysia was launched, the ministry not only looked at the content aspect, but also emphasised the people’s participation at the grassroots level.

She said with the setting up of the committee, she said, it would coordinate efforts by government agencies to boost the spirit of unity among the people.

“We have discussed with the Johor, Pahang and Malacca government, to be followed by other state governments, to set up the Semarak Unity Committee at the state and district level, so that unity-related programmes are not completely handed over to the Department of Unity, but a shared responsibility,” she told reporters.

She was met after opening the “Semarak Uniti Keluarga Malaysia” programme at Dataran Tanjung Sedili, here, today.

According to her, there are more than 40 programmes under “Semarak Uniti Keluarga Malaysia” which aim to fuel the spirit of unity among the community, regardless of their religion and race. – Bernama