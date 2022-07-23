Next China-Sabah Short Film Competition to offer more attractive awards

KOTA KINABALU (July 23): After being held for the fourth time, the China-Sabah Short Film Competition has become a signature event of the Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu.

The competition has also played an important role in enhancing the friendship and promoting people-to-people bond between the peoples of China and Sabah, said Consul General of China in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang.

Speaking at the award presentation for the 4th installment of the competition which was held at Centre Point shopping mall here on Saturday, Huang pointed out that this year marks the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia.

“Over the past half century, the relationship between the two countries has stood the test of changes in international situations and their respective domestic conditions,” she said.

The relationship, she said, has maintained a healthy and stable development momentum, bringing significant benefits to the two countries and their peoples, and making positive contributions in terms of peace and prosperity to the region and the world.

“To further enhance the friendship between China and Sabah, the next China-Sabah Short Film Competition will be launched soon, with more attractive awards.

“I sincerely hope and cordially invite friends from all walks of life to continue to actively take part in the upcoming China-Sabah Short Film Competition, incorporating your eager expectations for a better future, positive outlook on China-Sabah regional cooperation, and persistent perception of Chinese culture into the visual language,” said Huang.

Huang expressed her heartfelt and special thanks to every contestant in the competition, as it is their participation that made it a success, bringing so many unforgettable moments and absolute splendor of the friendship between China and Sabah.

“My colleagues and I watched each and every entry carefully, and were very impressed and moved. For example, A Taste of Memories created by Kan Jeng Jun, although I am very familiar with traditional Chinese cuisine, his works still allow me to re-experience the stories, feelings and cultures inherited from it.

Another example, she said, is Malaysia’s Riddle Solver produced by Ameer Arafat Suriani.

“At the very beginning, I was deeply attracted by his ‘mystery’, and as he decoded step by step, I was deeply moved by the bond between the peoples of China and Sabah.

“What I want to say is that the touching stories or life moments in each film show the brotherhood between China and Sabah Malay as the Malay proverb that says, “bukit sama didaki, lurah sama dituruni”, and interpret the friendship of helping each other between the people of the two places,” Huang said.

She also expressed her gratitude to Kota Kinabalu Journalists Association (KKJA) for hosting this competition.

Meanwhile KKJA chairman Jimmy Goh in his welcome address said the association is very grateful to the Chinese Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu for once again entrusting it with the important task of co-organizing the 4th China-Sabah Short Film Competition.

“For four consecutive years, KKJA has held this competition with a total prize money of RM40,000, and which is open to all professional and amateur video producers. This event reflects that the Chinese Consul General in Kota Kinabalu cherishes and values the friendship between China and Sabah,” he said.

Goh added that the prizes are all sponsored by the Chinese consulate as the organizer of the competition.

“Due to the fact that the pandemic has not ended, which has affected the shooting and production progress of the video, the organizer was forced to extend the receipt date twice in order to collect more excellent works.

“Fortunately, we have successfully collected 29 entries, and selected 20 outstanding entries from different races to reward them.

“Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for your hard work in producing such outstanding work. As for the contestants who did not win, don’t be discouraged, I hope you will capture the judges’ heart with better works in the next session,” he said.

President of Kota Kinabalu Film and Video Association, Chua Soon Min who was again appointed to judge the 4th China-Sabah Short Film Competition, said this time the entries once again broke through some of the previous achievements, in terms of the number of entries, quality, subject matter, creativity or how to use the works to tell a good story.

“It surprised me again and again during the judging process. Looking back on the pandemic in the past two years, Sabah’s film and television industry has developed by leaps and bounds,” said Chua.

He pointed out that during the pandemic, people discovered the importance of information and media, and their demand for information and entertainment from mobile phones and TV screens reached a new high in human history.

“This also naturally drives the progress of the entire film and television industry. Today after the pandemic, we can see the emergence of a new batch of Internet celebrities or self-media in Sabah.

“Businesses have also joined the ranks of live broadcasts. Sabah’s cultural style has also begun to appear in mainstream TV programs, even this year. Three local films have already appeared in national cinemas, and these are enough to prove that Sabah’s film and television industry is in a state of preparation,” he stressed.

Just as Sabah’s film and television industry is still in its infancy, it also means that the 4th China-Sabah Short Film Competition hosted by the Chinese Consulate-General in Kota Kinabalu and co-organized by KKJA is even more important, Chua said.

“This is not just an activity for cultural exchanges between the two regions through film and television works, this competition is also a good platform for nurturing film and television talents,” he said.