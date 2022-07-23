PKR Sarawak always upholds significance of July 22, says info chief

KUCHING (July 23): Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is proud of its effort to educate the public about Sarawak Independence Day, which signifies an important history of the state.

In stating this, PKR Sarawak information and communications chief Abun Sui Anyit said the party fully acknowledged and upheld the date July 22, as the day Sarawak installed her sovereign and self-ruled country 59 years ago.

He also pointed out that prior to the recognition of the date and it being declared as a state public holiday by the Sarawak government, PKR Sarawak led by its former chairman Dominique Ng had, without fail, raised the Sarawak flag at Padang Merdeka here every year.

“The purpose for doing that at Padang Merdeka was to tell and educate our fellow Sarawakians to be aware of this important history of Sarawak.

“PKR Sarawak’s vision of an independent and sovereign Sarawak does not mean the end of Malaysia; PKR Sarawak leaders are not secessionists,” he said in a statement released in connection with Sarawak Day yesterday.

Adding on, Abun said the vision of former leaders of PKR Sarawak was for Malaysia to become a confederation of three independent and sovereign nations, namely the Federation of Malaya, Sarawak and Sabah – not unlike the European Union, where all members are independent nations.

He recalled Ng’s response when asked about the history behind July 22: “This, I strongly believe, was the original vision of our forefathers – of three equal and independent nations.”

Abun pointed out that over the years, Sarawak and Sabah had been relegated and demoted to become mere states of the Federation of Malaysia as per federal constitution amendment in 1976.

He said last year, there was an attempt to restore some rights to Sarawak and Sabah with the amendment to the Federal Constitution, ‘to restore Sarawak and Sabah as the Bornean states’.

“However, at the moment that (attempt) has not gone far enough as we have yet to see any progress following the constitutional amendment on Dec 14, 2021.

“We ought to become an independent and sovereign nation, which is an internationally guaranteed right under the United Nation General Assembly Resolution (UNGAR) No 1514 and No 1541.

“We, in PKR Sarawak, wish all Sarawakians a Happy Sarawak 59th Independence Day.

“May Sarawak progress as an autonomous region within Malaysia as initiated by our forefathers,” he added.