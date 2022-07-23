Police nab man in Bau for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups

KUCHING (July 23): A man was arrested by the Bau district police for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups along a five-foot way in front of an eatery in Bau on July 21.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement said the police introduced themselves to the suspect and proceeded to conduct checks on his phone, which revealed the alleged activities.

“On his phone, police found various user login information for what is believed to be for online gambling websites,” Poge said.

He added the 27-year-old suspect was arrested under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

A background check on the suspect from Kampung Bijuray Monggang, Bau revealed he did not have any past criminal records.

During the arrest, police seized a smartphone, a simcard and cash.