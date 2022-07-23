Premier visits Sibu Central Market

SIBU (July 23): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today visited the Sibu Central Market.

Among those with him were his daughter Dayang Norjihan; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang; Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent I Dr Annuar Rapaee; Senator Robert Lau; Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting; Temenggong Vincent Lau and Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce.

The entourage was seen walking from Tanahmas Hotel to the market at around 8am.

Abang Johari greeted the people, checked the items sold at the market’s ground floor before proceeding to the first floor for breakfast.