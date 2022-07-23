Research setting up technical, vocational education, independent Chinese schools told

SIBU (July 23): The five Independent Chinese secondary schools here should research setting up technical and vocational education for the benefits of its students.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said this is in tandem with the changing of eras, whereby such courses are gaining popularity.

“This will ensure students are better equipped and have easier access to tertiary education or even the skill to earn a living when they enter society after leaving school,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Chinese Cultural Hall at Level 6, Wisma Hua Wen Du Zhong today.

Tiang said for a long time, technical and vocational education has not be valued, especially by the Chinese community.

“They believe technical and vocational education is a learning channel for students with poor grades and compared to general learning courses, belong to the lower class.”

However, Tiang said such education is highly valued in Europe and the United States of America.

“Especially since Sarawak is moving towards an advanced state by 2030, there is an urgent need of more professionals in this field.

“Hopefully, the board of directors of the five schools can improve the education mechanism so they can cultivate more outstanding talents and assist Sarawak in the development of various fields.”

He added since the schools’ establishment here 42 years ago, they have faced many ups and downs.

He noted the schools had tried their best to recruit more students and raise funds to run the schools as well as improve the hardware and software facilities of each school.

“They also engaged the best teachers so ass to give the people a good impression.

“Fortunately, with the cooperation and effort of a group of alumni who love Chinese education, they have supported the troubled independent schools through thick and thin and step by step have led them to glory.”

Tiang said over the years, the hardware facilities of the schools have changed a lot — with some even “one step ahead” compared to national schools.

“Not only are air conditioners installed in each classroom, there are also audio-visual rooms and pulpits and a wealth of extracurricular activities that allow students to freely choose to participate (in).”

Touching on the Chinese Cultural Hall, Tiang said it was the first of its kind in the country, with emphasis on Chinese education in Malaysia.

He said there are many cultural museums in Sibu, such as the well-known Fuzhou Shiyi Cultural Museum and many cultural centres of the respective clan associations and from the schools.

He was grateful there were still people in Sibu who were willing to spend their time, money and energy to preserve the historical documents without hesitation.

“If historical materials and cultural relics are not preserved in time, they will disappear into oblivion after the passing of the pioneering leaders. By retaining these materials, we can let the later generations and outsiders understand our past.

“Hopefully, we can have more such people join the ranks, especially the younger generation, so these historical documents can be preserved from generation to generation.”

Tiang later announced a RM50,000 grant each year for five years to support the development of the Chinese Cultural Hall.