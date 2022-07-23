Sabah out of FA Cup competition

KOTA KINABALU (July 23): Sabah FC exited the FA Cup competition after going down 2-0 to Selangor FC in the quarterfinal tie at the Likas Stadium on Saturday night.

Brazilan striker Hyuri Henrique De Oliveira Costa set the Red Giants to a stunning victory when he scored after only 25 seconds to silence the around 20,000 fans.

Herlison Caion De Souza Ferreira added the second in the 80th minute to send five-time champions Selangor FC into the semifinals.

Sabah FC went into the match as the slight favourites based on their Super League form but just could not produce the desired results despite their best efforts.

Selangor FC, instead, took full advantage of an early mis-judgement from central defender Dominic Tan to take the lead just after kick-off.

Dominic was expecting an offside call on Caion to his right but Hyuri made a clever run from behind to pick up a through ball before slotting past the on-rushing goalkeeper Damien Lim.

The goal inside first minute of play was just the perfect start Selangor FC were looking for and for much of the game, using the pace of Hyuri and Caion’s physical strength to trouble the home defence.

Damien, who is Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s preferred shot-stopper for Cup games, needed to be at his best on 36 minutes as he pulled off a goal line stop from Caion’s firm header.

Sabah’s best chance in the first half came from Mohd Amri Yahyah but after picking a long ball into the box, the veteran striker could only hit the side netting.

Selangor FC came close to adding a second in the dying minutes of the first half but Damien again made superb stop off a Caion’s shot.

The Red Giants continued where they left off by starting positively in the second half and Hein Htet Aung fired home after a swift counter attack but his effort was rightly ruled out for offside.

The Rhinos, who by now manned by a makeshift defence of Park Tae Su, Rawilson Batuil and the injured Dominic’s first half replacement Abdul Hanafie Tokyo, were made to work extra hard.

And there was more defensive issue facing head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee as right wing back Rizal Ghazali was also forced out through injury, replaced by Nazirul Naim Che Hashim.

To the Rhinos’ credit, they managed to keep the visiting team at bay while using every inch of the pitch to find the equaliser but on 80th minute, their hopes suffered a huge blow.

After yet another early pass into the danger area, Caion showed great composure to lift the ball beyond Damien to make it 2-0 to all and send Sabah FC crashing out of the FA Cup competition.

With the defeat, second placed Sabah FC will now turn their attention to the league campaign where they will be away to leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim on July 26.