Sagah emphasises need to know ICT from young age

SIBU (July 23): Students need to be exposed to the information and communications technology (ICT) field from young.

According to Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, this would fit in appropriately with the state government’s agenda on digital economy by 2030,.

“Computational skill is an area that MEITD is emphasising on.

“This can only be achieved if our community (starting with the school children) are exposed to the right foundation in ICT.

“This is another reason that the Sarawak government has provided pupils and schools with Raspberry Pi computers so they can be exposed and start to learn coding and computer programming,” he said when officiating at a prize giving ceremony for schools in central region taking part in various competitions held in conjunction with Sarawak Day here yesterday.

The event was held at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) campus.

Sagah added the MEITD was now also working to collaborate with the Raspberry Pi Foundation in Cambridge to establish a research centre in the upcoming Sarawak Science Centre.

In the meantime, he said the government was trying its very best to solve the problem of internet connectivity.

On a related matter, he said the government would next focus and tailor its programmes towards student development starting with illiterate students.

“Illiterate students are those who are not able to read and write and based on the Sarawak Education Department (JPNS) record, the number is about six to eight per cent,” he said.

Sagah said this was a serious matter as no one should be left behind especially when it came to getting jobs later.

“Apart from that we will also monitor our students’ Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) performance.

“There are various programmes that will be rolled out for students in the near future and we hope to get full cooperation from JPNS and the Ministry of Education as a whole,” he said.

On a similar matter, he said his ministry would also come up with programmes to educate and encourage students to take up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“We hope there will be an increase in the number of students enrolling into science classes after their Form Three.

“I hope this cooperation between MEITD and JPNS will continue for the good of our students’ education as a whole and hence our beloved Sarawak,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee, MEITD permanent secretary Datu Kameri Affandi, Deputy Sibu Resident Christopher Ranggau Unting and Sibu district education officer Ahli Chikba.