Sarawak Day in Lundu starts with Heart Day programme

KUCHING (July 23): The celebration of Sarawak Day 2022 in Lundu commenced on Thursday with a Heart Day programme organised by Tanjung Datu Service Centre with the Sarawak Heart Foundation (SHF), government agencies and non-governmental agencies.

According to a statement by the state Information Department, among the activities that took place yesterday was a heart health talk programme which was attended and officiated by the chairman of the Lundu Heart Day programme, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

“SHF has helped a lot in improving medical facilities, especially for heart patients, by obtaining heart disease scanners and also sending local doctors abroad to gain expertise in cardiology,” said Jamilah.

She advised everyone present to always take care of their health and nutrition to reduce the risk of heart disease and other diseases, and to immediately get checked at the nearest health facilities if they have symptoms of the disease, especially the elderly.

Earlier in the event, a talk titled ‘Sayangi Jantung Anda’ was delivered by Dr Ho Yik Hon from the Sarawak Heart Centre which aimed to increase the understanding and awareness of the disease.

The Lundu Heart Day programme went on for two days from July 21 to 22 and was filled with various activities such as talks and health briefings, ‘Walk A Mile’ activity, health screenings, exhibitions, blood donation programmes and more.

Also present at the ceremony were Lundu district officer Gustian Durani and Lundu District Council secretary Norashikin Brahim.