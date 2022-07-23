Sarawakian punter wins RM9,389,629 4D jackpot

KUCHING (July 23): A lucky Sarawakian won the Magnum 4D jackpot amounting to RM9.38 million on July 19.

According to a statement, the 45-year-old lorry driver, he has always felt the luck and charisma with Magnum ever since he became a regular since 1998.

He played the 4D Jackpot by purchasing a System-3 ticket.

The winning numbers 6905 (second prize) and 4312 (third prize), which awarded him RM9,389,629, were his favourite numbers.

The lucky winner said he had several good winning experiences with Magnum 4D in the past, but this was the most prosperous winning experience in his life.

He had purchased his numbers without fail for many years.

“I like buying Magnum 4D Jackpot because it is straightforward and easy to understand. On that day (July 19), I was using MyMagnum App to check my results and realised those numbers were my lucky numbers I have always been purchasing.

“It will not go wrong, as I have been buying my numbers for so many years. I looked at the results many times to confirm that I won the lottery,” he recalled.

He added he decided to contact Magnum Careline for confirmation and verify the draw results on his winnings.

“Only then did I realise I have become a multi-millionaire,” he enthused.

With the instant thrill of being a winner, he plans to celebrate by giving some shares to his family while allocating some for house renovations as well as open a savings account for his children’s future education funds.