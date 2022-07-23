Set up playgrounds for children, district local govt told

KUCHING (July 23): Local governments at the district and sub-district levels are urged to set up playground or play areas for children so they have access to such facilities, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development Minister said in big towns or cities, play areas are easily found.

“I try to use my own MRP (minor rural project) grant to set up playgrounds so villages and longhouses have access to a playground for their children,” she said when launching the ‘Power of Play in Early Childhood Education Symposium’ at a hotel here today.

She emphasised the importance of allowing children to play in such settings while keeping an eye on them and ensuring the ‘wrong’ type of play, such as use of bad words, is corrected once they are home.

She said playing is important to children for healthy development of social and emotional well-being and helps develop the language abilities of the child.

“Play also allows children to learn to communicate emotions, think, be creative, solve problems and develop their multiple intelligences as well as their leadership abilities.

“Research shows that 75 per cent of brain development occurs after birth and play helps with that development by stimulating the brain through the formation of connections between nerve cells,” she said.

Fatimah added the process helps with the development of fine and gross motor skills, further explaining that fine motor skills are actions such as holding a crayon or pencil while gross motor skills are actions such as jumping or running.

She said thus, caregivers and teachers do not need expensive gadgets as even simple ones are useful.

Meanwhile, Fatimah expressed her hopes a similar symposium will be held in the future as it benefits not only teachers and caregivers but also the children.