Sha Dong Zong chairman calls on Chinese community to have greater rapport

SIBU (July 23): Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zong) chairman Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau calls for greater rapport among the Chinese community to promote Chinese education in the country.

He said it has always been a collective effort among the Chinese community to stay united in promoting the development of Chinese education.

“Only by tracing and understanding the deeds of our ancestors’ participation in the struggle and development of Chinese education will we be awakened to playing our roles in promoting Chinese education more actively and spontaneously,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Chinese Cultural Hall at Level 6, Wisma Hua Wen Du Zhong today.

He said the hall, built at an estimated cost of RM700,00 and completed in 2019, was the first of its kind in Malaysia.

Lau noted the exhibition content of the relics in the hall is divided into four areas.

“One area depicts the contribution from the Board of Directors of Sha Dong Zong since the past 42 years and another area introduces the history and development of the five Chinese Independent Schools here.

“Two other corners showcase the development of Chinese education in Sarawak and also a research centre for the public to obtain the history of Chinese education in Sarawak.

“Hence, we call on the Chinese community, teachers, students and Chinese education workers to visit and understand the hardship and challenges faced by Chinese education workers in Sarawak and Malaysia from the materials and cultural relics displayed at the hall,” he said.

Lau said at the moment, most of the materials at the Chinese Education Information Centre are published by the National Dong Zong and Sarawak Chinese Cultural Association as well as those from school journals, special issues and newspaper clippings of some Independent Chinese high schools nationwide.

He said these books and historical materials included are “not comprehensive” enough to help enhance the significance of Chinese education.

“Hopefully, more Chinese schools and Chinese education organisations can donate books, historical materials on Chinese education and cultural relics in various ways to the Hall.”

Lau said all these documents on Chinese education in Sarawak are very precious and hard to find, as there are currently no publications that fully record the history of Chinese education in Sarawak.

“They not only allow the public to understand the history of the Chinese community and Chinese education, but also help the younger generation promote and plan the future development direction of Chinese education,” he said.

