SMC: Celebrate Sarawak Day with pride, no politics

SIBU (July 23): Sarawak Day should be celebrated with pride and not turned into a political issue, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

“We should be happy to commemorate Sarawak’s independence on July 22 and put politics aside,” he told reporters prior to presenting five-star rating certificates to three operators of Petronas service stations here for clean and hygienic public toilets here yesterday.

Ting was asked on a complaint from a political party regarding their colonial flags with a crown taken down by SMC.

“We are only following orders to take down those flags. SMC was tasked by the police to carry out this order from the state government. We are using the Advertisement By-Law to do that,” he said.