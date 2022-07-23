S’wakian golfer Mirabel ‘blasts’ to the top in Singapore Open

KUCHING (July 23): SEA Games silver medalist Mirabel Ting Ern Hui displayed excellent form when she carded an impressive 11-under 277 to “run away” with the 74th Singapore Open Amateur Championship women’s title at the Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course on the island-republic on Friday.

This was the first international title of the year for the 16-year old from Miri.

Mirabel tee-ed off with a one-under 71 on Day 1 and went on to fire rounds of 68, 67 and 71 in the next three days to finishing 16 shots clear of Hailey Loh of Singapore while Mikhaela Fortuna and Sofia Chabon of the Philippines shared third spot with a similar nine-over 297. Malaysia’s Ashley Goh finished fifth three strokes further.

In the men’s division, there was a three-way tie between Yash Majmudar of India, Isaac Lam of Hong Kong and Weerawish Narkprachar of Thailand with a three-over 291. Yash Majmudar who won the title after a playoff.

The best placed Malaysian man was Anson Yeo Boon Xiang who finished in joint eighth position on a nine-over par 297 while Benjamin Ngelingkong was joint 27th (308) and Lo Tien Ming joint 30th (309).

Meanwhile, Mirabel revealed that it was her first international win after two years.

“It has been a blast week and I am super happy to win here in Singapore.

“I would like to thank the Malaysian Golf Association for giving me this opportunity to play in this prestigious event,” she said.

She also thanked her parents and “all my uncles and aunts back in Sarawak” for their strong moral support.

Prior to this Singapore win, Mirabel recently won the PGAM Satellite Tour 8th, Sportexcel Premier Elite Leg 1, PGM Maybank Saujana Championship and PGM KIA Championship while finishing second in the 54th Malaysia Closed Championship in June.

Her next event is the Penang Amateur Open at the Penang Golf Club from July 25 to 28 followed by the Perak Amateur Open at Royal Perak Golf Club from Aug 1 to 4.

A week earlier Mirabel’s older brother also won a tournament in Singapore.

Malcolm Ting Siong Hung won the 11th Warren-Uniforce Amateur Open at Warren Golf Club from July 13 to 15 with scores of 72, 67, 70 for a four-under 209.