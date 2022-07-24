140 teams compete in Serian Rafting Challenge 2022

KUCHING (July 24): Serian was abuzz as locals and visitors throng the District to support 140 teams competing in Serian Rafting Challenge 2022 yesterday.

The 10th edition of the challenge saw teams rafting 25km along Batang Kayan and Batang Sadong Rivers in Tebedu from Kampung Tema Mawang to Kampung Tebakang Dayak, vying for cash prizes amounting to RM27,000 under various categories.

The ambience was certainly lively as locals and visitors gathered by river banks and on bridges to cheer competing teams decked visibly with orange life jackets on rafts with oars. Rescuers on standby and officials along village roads and rivers added to the merriment as fringe activities like Ratu Bilanting, karaoke and sale of local produce and products added to the air of festivity, a far cry from quiet movement control not so long ago.

Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sindang Bada was present to flag off the race from Kampung Tema Mawang by sounding an air horn.

Puncak Mutiara II from Kampung Sungan emerged champion in Men’s Open category followed by Team Willie Mongin and Pulau Kadam N21 Tebedu in second and third place respectively beating 40 other teams.

Tipen Baru N21 Tebedu won Ladies open while Mama Cute and Pretty Gojess came in second and third ahead of 14 other teams.

Out of 13 teams in the Youth category, the winner was Gabungan Pemuda PBB followed by Team Metal Detector and Pemuda N21 Tebedu respectively.

Fifty-nine teams competed in the mixed gender category for government and agencies. Jabatan Pertanian Sarawak Bahagian Serian finished first followed by the teams from the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre and Unimas Eco Adventure Team.