Abang Johari: Sarawak blessed with high tolerance and unity among its people

SIBU (July 24): Sarawak culture is known for its high level of tolerance and unity, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking when officiating at the closing of the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) last night, he pointed out that Sarawak has always become a model for others due to the strong unity and tolerance among its people.

“Sarawak is blessed with high tolerance and unity among its people of various races and beliefs.

“There is a convergence in the backgrounds of these ethnic groups so much it becomes Sarawak culture.

“And this Sarawak culture is unique in Sarawak and therefore, the level of understanding and unity is very high,” Abang Johari said.

He recalled during the launching of Keluarga Malaysia in Kuching previously by the Prime Minister, who had said if one wanted to look at Keluarga Malaysia model then, look at Sarawak, which is the model.

On BCF, he said he had had the opportunity of associating with this BCF when he was the Minister of Tourism previously.

“And I noticed that every year, it has improved a lot.

“I am sure by next year this festival will be another agenda in our tourism calendar,” he said.

Meanwhile, there was also a fireworks display to spruce up the closing of BCF.