Analysts’ 2022 CPI forecasts ranges from 2.8 to 3.2 per cent

KUCHING: Analysts’ 2022 consumer price index (CPI) forecasts currently ranges from 2.8 to 3.2 per cent, with some maintaining projections while others have revised the number upwards.

For the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), it kept its average CPI forecast to 2.8 per cent for 2022.

“In the environment of elevated global commodity prices, inflationary pressure in Malaysia is affected via higher food inflation,” MIDF Research noted.

The research arm expects food price growth to record at 4.5 per cent this year, from the beginning year estimate of 3.5 per cent, among others attributed by the removal of subsidies on several food items.

“On a different note, the slight downward trend in global commodity prices may ease Malaysia’s food inflation pressure in the second half of current year 2022 (2H22).

“As for fuel subsidy, we believe the government to maintain current mechanism at least until end of this year.

“With domestic demand firming, we forecast headline CPI to average at 2.8 per cent for 2022.”

Meanwhile, RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Investment Bank) revised its 2022 headline CPI inflation forecast to 3.2 per cent y-o-y from 2.85 per cent as inflation momentum is gathering steam and its breadth is widening.

“Headline CPI inflation could print around 4.5 to five per cent by September, partially due to the low base effect in 3Q of 2021 (3Q21) amid the PEMULIH electricity tariff discount,” the research firm said.

In conclusion, RHB Investment Bank expects demand side and supply side pressures from supply chain congestions along with elevated food prices to catalyse the momentum of month on month (m-o-m) inflation in 3Q22.

“In addition, it’s not clear to us that the average consumer is facing the subsidised prices of food and meat set by the government.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that this is the case.”

RHB Investment Bank expects price pressures to ease in 4Q22 as growth and commodity price momentum slows.

The research firm recapped that the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) 2022 headline CPI inflation forecast is 2.2 to 3.2 per cent and for core CPI inflation, it is two to three per cent.

“At the September Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, we expect a 25 bps hike in the overnight policy rate (OPR) to 2.5 per cent.

“At the November MPC meeting, the balance of risks is tilted towards another hike. Our terminal OPR rate estimate is 3.0 per cent, which we expect to be front-loaded.

“On a momentum basis (3MMA, seasonally adjusted), a pick-up is seen for food and non-alcoholic beverages while other major CPI basket components such as housing, electricity, gas, water, and other fuels along with transport stayed elevated.

“Meanwhile, service related components continue to show signs of recovery, adding further to the inflation pressure.”