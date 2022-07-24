Astro visits hostel it built for Ranau pupils

RANAU (July 24): After successfully building a hostel for pupils of SK Malinsau here, Astro is commited to continue its efforts in providing access to quality education for children in the rural areas.

Aware of the great challenges faced by many children in the interior of Sabah going to school, the private broadcasting company implemented the Astro Kasih Program — to provide support for the school needs of pupils in SK Malinsau.

Astro Group Chief Executive Officer Henry Tan said a total of 264 SK Malinsau pupils received school supplies including bags, books and stationery in conjunction with the program.

It was a continuation of contribution after the school’s hostel was completed in 2013, where the Astro team has also often made visits and obtained the latest updates on the school’s performance.

However, following the Covid-19 pandemic and implementation of Movement Control Order, the team has not been able to carry out any related activities in the school.

Recently Astro visited the school and handed over donations collected from the program.

“In conjunction with the Astro Kasih Program, a total of RM140,000 in fundraising proceeds along with donations of school equipment were given to three schools – SK Malinsau, SK Magandai in Kota Marudu and SK Sungai Paku in Kapit, Sarawak.

“This effort proves Astro’s commitment in helping less-fortunate pupils, to empower them by giving access to quality education.

“We also continue to work closely with the Ministry of Education (MoE) Malaysia to identify areas and communities that need help from the education sector,” Henry said during the handing over ceremony at SK Malinsau.

He added as a result of the collaboration, the MoE channeled information based on their expertise to find school areas that meet the required criteria.

The program has received positive feedback from the recipients.

“We are very proud to be able to play a role in helping schools in need because we believe education can help improve the standard of living of the community.

“Astro’s priority is to provide access to better quality education for children in the rural areas,” he added.

Present at the ceremony was Astro’s Director, Brand, Communications and Sustainability, Tammy Toh.

Meanwhile, SK Malinsau headmaster Jamain Simban @ Abd Halim said Astro’s additional donation of RM40,000 through the Astro Kasih Program will be for the basic needs of students.

He also explained the need to set up more cheerful and interesting classrooms to make it fun and interactive for the pupils to attend classes in order to achieve quality education.

“Our hope is that this contribution can help us produce students who are skilled and have the potential to compete at a higher level.

“This donation also motivates and inspires the parents, teachers and staff of SK Malinsau to improve our performance,” he said.

Commenting on the hostel, Jamain said 119 pupils are currently staying there, to make it easier for them to attend classes due to the distance of their homes from the school.

According to him, since the hostel was completed, the pupils’ attendance has improved and it has even helped them to focus more on their studies.

He pointed out that Astro has proven that their program is bearing fruit and empowered the children to finally chasing their dreams, improving their living standard.

Welter Semudin, 12, who has lived in the hostel since he was nine years old, was excited when receiving school supplies from Astro during the visit.

He also shared that the journey from home to school which takes about an hour and requires him to start walking to school as early as 5am.

But since the completion of the hostel, the fatigue of long walk is no longer a challenge for him.

Alleysia Saidin, 12, admitted staying in the hostel is more convenient for her to spend more time on revision with friends.

The third child in the family said her ambition is becoming a teacher.

“I used to walk to school, and it was very tiring. It is impossible to focus if I’m too tired. I also often missed class if the weather was bad.

“But after staying here in the hostel, I can focus more. I hope I can be successful. I want to be a teacher,” she concluded.

Since establishing Astro Hostels program in 2010, Astro Kasih, the sustainability arm of Astro has supported students residing in remote interiors of East Malaysia as they walk to school every day, which usually takes them an average of two and a half hours. Dropout rates have reduced significantly since these hostels were built.

Many of the students had a low attendance rate, as low as 30 to 40 per cent, before moving into these hostels and that attendance rates have since improved significantly as these school children can now attend school safely every day.

Astro Kasih has helped the students save over 190,000 hours on their daily school commute as well as providing them with hostel facilities, laptops, revision books, shoes, uniforms and other education supplies.

As a result, the UPSR pass rates have improved by an average of 39.4 per cent from 2010 to 2019.

The Walk for Education event that Astro Kasih organised on May 28, 2022 at Taman Wetland Putrajaya aimed to raise awareness and gather support for remote students who walk to school every day by having the participants simulate a child’s journey — carrying a school bag filled with learning supplies to walk the 5km trail, specially customised for this event.

The event had attracted over 2,000 participants

All school bags and proceeds were donated to the children in the hostels Astro supports and also hostels and one youth center under Starfish Malaysia Foundation (East Malaysia).